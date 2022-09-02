Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic through Friday, July 29, between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.

SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through October 7. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Gordy Pkwy Closure (Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Pl) – Cobb DOT Emergency Road Closure of Gordy Pkwy (West) from Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Ct. The Current Time to Reopen is TBD.

Rambo Pl Closure (Maxwell Ave. to Northcutt St.) – City of Marietta Road Closure: Rambo Pl is closed between Maxwell Ave and Northcutt St Aug 22 to Sept. 22 for Sewer Work.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION