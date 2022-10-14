Learn about 19th century funeral practices at Marietta’s historic William Root House

The historic William Root House in Marietta is offering a look into 19th century funeral practices, in addition to offering Friday evening flashlight tours.

Full details are in the announcement from the City of Marietta website reprinted below:

“Visitors can view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and other curious artifacts related to mourning during the Victorian era.

“MARIETTA, GA, October 4, 2022 – During the 1850s, Hannah and William Root shared their home with their children and extended family. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family and passed away on October 11, 1856. For the month of October, the rooms inside the c. 1845 William Root House in downtown Marietta will be decorated as they would have been following Leonard’s death. Curtains will be drawn, and rooms will be adorned with black crepe and ribbons. Visitors will be able to view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and other curious artifacts related to death and mourning during the Victorian era. Daytime tours are included in the cost of regular admission.

“Flashlight Tours:

“On Friday evenings in October, the Root House will offer self-guided flashlight tours (please bring your own flashlight). Flashlight Tour tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased online at roothousemuseum.com/funeral. Space is limited.

“WHAT: Victorian Funeral Exhibit

“WHEN: On display through October 29, 2022

“WHERE: William Root House, 80 N Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta

“TICKETS: roothousemuseum.com/funeral “

About the William Root House

The William Root House was built in about 1845, and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street, and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterwards it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.