Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for a work day at Hill Pocket Park in Marietta

Marietta Tree Keepers needs volunteers to help with maintenance work for Hill Pocket Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, beginning with 8:30 a.m. sign-in and refreshments.

The work will be carried out between 9 and 11 a.m. 144 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

The park on the corner of Lemon and Waddell streets, behind the Bank of America branch on Cherokee Street, just a few blocks from Marietta Square.

It’s a free event, and all ages are invited.

The Marietta Tree Keepers posted the following background and instructions for the event, reprinted below from the City of Marietta website :

“Background

“Calling for volunteers of all ages to come out and assist Marietta Tree Keepers as we maintain Hill Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Hill Park is a pretty little pocket park that was transformed from a once vacant lot just a few blocks off the northeast corner of Historic Marietta Square.

“The park was dedicated to the memory of Willie Hill, deacon of Zion Baptist Church. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Zeta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter will also be volunteering alongside of Marietta Tree Keepers for this event. All volunteers are welcome.

“Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:30am to enjoy donuts and beverages before digging in to work. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event.

“Dress appropriately for the weather. Tools will be provided although volunteers are welcome to bring their favorite outdoor gloves and tools if they like. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

“Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 10,000 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.”



About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta .

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”