Marietta History Center offers tombstone cleaning workshops

The Marietta History Center is again offering its popular tombstone cleaning workshops.

There will be two workshops, on October 29 and November 5, both from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30064.

If needed, a rain date will be the Sunday following. (October 30 and November 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Tickets are $25 per person, and there is a limit of 10 people at each workshop.

Advertisement

A tour of the cemetery will be given to all participants.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website describes the workshop as follows:

“The Marietta History Center is excited to continue its tombstone cleaning workshops to be held at the Marietta City Cemetery.

“Established in the early 1830s, the Marietta City Cemetery is the final resting place of many of Marietta and Cobb County citizens.

“The tombstones in the cemetery are artifacts and are often the only record of the person’s life, but many of these need to be cleaned.

“These hands-on workshops will help teach others the proper tools, products, and techniques to use to clean a tombstone, while doing no harm to the stone or the landscape.”

For more information about this and other cemetery events, visit the Marietta History Center’s cemetery programming page by following this link .

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant