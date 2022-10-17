Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth

The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The arrest arose from an incident initially investigated by the Acworth Police Department.

According to the public information release from the City of Kennesaw, at about 10 a.m. on October 14 Acworth Police were doing a welfare check on someone at a location on Ivey Road, and found a body.

The Acworth police determined that Amanda Sharpe, 40, had died at a Kennesaw address and the body was moved into Acworth, so at that point the Kennesaw police took over the investigation.

The arrest was made the next day.

The cause of death is undetermined pending investigation by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The public information release stated “This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.”

