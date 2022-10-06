Smyrna’s 150th birthday bash will bring road closings beginning Friday evening

Smyrna celebrates its 150th birthday this Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the City of Smyrna has announced its projected road closure schedule, and released the schedule of features and events.

The city distributed the following news release:

Please be aware that there will be road closings in our downtown for the new Culture & Spirit Festival that runs up to the big evening concert on Atlanta Road that is all in celebration of our 150th Year. Road closings in the downtown begin as early as 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7 with a portion of Atlanta Road in our downtown area closing overnight for the stage setup. By early am on Saturday, October 8, Atlanta Road from Church Rd to Powder Springs will close as will many downtown streets in front of City Hall and within the Market Village along with one parking lot adjacent to the Market Village for pedestrian activities beginning at 11:00 am with the kickoff of the Culture & Spirit Festival, followed by the 150th Birthday Celebration Concert.

Event Day is Saturday, October 8, 2022

The Atlanta Road concert begins at 7:00 pm with Toad The Wet Sprocket and then Train taking the stage at 8:30 pm with fireworks at the close of the concert. The event is free to attend. If attending, please access the information sheets that are available via link on the City of Smyrna website (SmyrnaGa.gov) https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/city-of-smyrna-150th-birthday-celebration

Information includes a complete list of performances that begin at 11:00 am.

There will be a Jimmy Buffet tribute band performing near City Hall from 4:15/30 pm to 6:15/30 pm followed by birthday cupcakes from McEntyres Bakery at City Hall. The Market Village is the designated Beer Garden and restaurants will be open.

The Big Birthday Concert begins at 7:00 pm on the stage on Atlanta Road at Wells Fargo. Below are screen shots of the information to be found through the link to the City of Smyrna website.

You may also access the information on our social media (Facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGa / Twitter.com/SmyrnaNews / Instagram/CityofSmyrnaGA) through the event listing and “What’s Happening” on our home page at www.SmyrnaGa.gov

Information includes performances, where to look for parking (while it is available) and where to put your chair for the concert and to wait for the annual fireworks display. Tables are sold out. They sold out within two minutes of going on sale last month. You can attend, though, and you can put your chair in Atlanta Road behind the reserved tables – after 12:00 pm on Saturday. Hope to see you there!