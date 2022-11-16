Breaking story: Memory card not uploaded in Cobb election results: Lynette Burnette winner of Kennesaw Post 1 City Council seat

Cobb County announced that a memory card was not uploaded to the Cobb County election results, and a special meeting has been called of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration for Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. to recertify the results.

One outcome is that Lynette Burnette is the winner of the Kennesaw City Council special election for Post 1.

Burnette received 1,756 votes to 1,725 for Madelyn Orochena, the previously certified winner.

The meeting will be held at OFFICIAL NOTICE Public Meeting Organization: Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration Meeting: Special Called Meeting Location: 995 Roswell St., NE Marietta.

Advertisement

This is an unfolding story, and we will provide updates as they become available.