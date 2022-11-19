Dress for cool weather: Cobb County forecast for November 19, 2022

It’s a day to dress for cool weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing cloudiness here in Cobb County on Saturday November 19, with a high near 51 degrees.

Patchy morning fog before 9 a.m. is forecast.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thanksgiving Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temp Min Temp AVG Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-10-01 79 56 67.5 -2.8 0.00 2022-10-02 77 55 66.0 -3.9 0.00 2022-10-03 78 56 67.0 -2.6 0.00 2022-10-04 77 58 67.5 -1.7 0.00 2022-10-05 79 52 65.5 -3.3 0.00 2022-10-06 81 52 66.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-10-07 84 57 70.5 2.4 0.00 2022-10-08 75 53 64.0 -3.7 0.00 2022-10-09 74 45 59.5 -7.8 0.00 2022-10-10 76 49 62.5 -4.5 0.00 2022-10-11 79 56 67.5 0.9 0.00 2022-10-12 72 64 68.0 1.8 0.64 2022-10-13 77 55 66.0 0.2 0.48 2022-10-14 75 49 62.0 -3.4 0.00 2022-10-15 81 51 66.0 1.0 0.00 2022-10-16 82 54 68.0 3.3 0.00 2022-10-17 77 53 65.0 0.7 0.00 2022-10-18 54 39 46.5 -17.4 0.00 2022-10-19 60 36 48.0 -15.5 0.00 2022-10-20 64 37 50.5 -12.6 0.00 2022-10-21 70 42 56.0 -6.7 0.00 2022-10-22 74 45 59.5 -2.8 0.00 2022-10-23 75 46 60.5 -1.5 0.00 2022-10-24 77 50 63.5 1.9 0.00 2022-10-25 78 53 65.5 4.3 0.18 2022-10-26 67 50 58.5 -2.3 0.00 2022-10-27 73 47 60.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-10-28 71 54 62.5 2.4 0.00 2022-10-29 67 53 60.0 0.3 T 2022-10-30 60 57 58.5 -0.9 0.18 2022-10-31 75 58 66.5 7.5 0.23 Sum 2288 1582 – –

Average 73.8 51.0 62.4 -2.3

Normal 74.4 54.9 64.7 –



October 2022 Climate Averages Climate Site October Temp (°F) Average Temp Departure from normal Athens 60.7 63.5 -2.8 Atlanta 62.4 64.7 -2.3 Columbus 64.2 67.6 -3.4 Macon 62.8 66.0 -3.2 Cartersville 59.3 61.6 -2.3 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 58.0 61.9 -3.9 Fulton Co Arpt 59.8 62.9 -3.1 Gainesville 60.1 61.9 -1.8 Peachtree City 60.8 63.6 -2.8 Rome 59.8 62.3 -2.5









October 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature Max T Date Minimum Temperature Min T Date Athens 86 10/7 32 10/20 Atlanta 84 10/7 36 10/19 Columbus 88 10/7 33* 10/20 Macon 89 10/7 29* 10/20 Cartersville 82 10/7 28 10/20 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 81 10/7 28 10/20 Fulton Co Arpt 83 10/7 31 10/20 Gainesville 82 10/7 34 10/19 Peachtree City 85 10/7 29 10/20 Rome 84 10/7 28 10/20

*Indicates a daily record was set

October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation Average Precipitation DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 1.30 3.70 -2.40 Atlanta 1.71 3.28 -1.57 Columbus 1.85 2.78 -0.93 Macon 0.71 2.63 -1.92 Cartersville 1.51 3.25 -1.74 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 1.77 3.51 -1.74 Fulton County Arpt 1.64 3.26 -1.62 Gainesville 0.73 3.85 -3.12 Peachtree City 1.82 3.37 -1.55 Rome 2.66 3.75 -1.09

October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) Max P Date



Athens 0.73 10/12



Atlanta 1.11 10/12



Columbus 1.43* 10/12



Macon 0.55 10/12



Cartersville 0.68 10/13



Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 0.99 10/12



Fulton Co Arpt 0.65 10/12



Gainesville 0.30 10/12



Peachtree City 1.26 10/12



Rome 1.25 10/12





*Indicates a daily record was set

October 2022 Monthly Rankings Climate Site Temperatures Precipitation



Athens 18th Coolest 18th Driest



Atlanta 36th Coolest 34th Driest



Columbus 20th Coolest 39th Driest



Macon 13th Coolest 18th Driest





For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .