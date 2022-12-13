Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TOPICS:
Cobb weather November 25 : Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 13, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with a high near 50.

Tonight the clouds are expected to continue, with an overnight low of around 43 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax tempMin TempAVGDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-10-01795667.5-2.80.00
2022-10-02775566.0-3.90.00
2022-10-03785667.0-2.60.00
2022-10-04775867.5-1.70.00
2022-10-05795265.5-3.30.00
2022-10-06815266.5-2.00.00
2022-10-07845770.52.40.00
2022-10-08755364.0-3.70.00
2022-10-09744559.5-7.80.00
2022-10-10764962.5-4.50.00
2022-10-11795667.50.90.00
2022-10-12726468.01.80.64
2022-10-13775566.00.20.48
2022-10-14754962.0-3.40.00
2022-10-15815166.01.00.00
2022-10-16825468.03.30.00
2022-10-17775365.00.70.00
2022-10-18543946.5-17.40.00
2022-10-19603648.0-15.50.00
2022-10-20643750.5-12.60.00
2022-10-21704256.0-6.70.00
2022-10-22744559.5-2.80.00
2022-10-23754660.5-1.50.00
2022-10-24775063.51.90.00
2022-10-25785365.54.30.18
2022-10-26675058.5-2.30.00
2022-10-27734760.0-0.50.00
2022-10-28715462.52.40.00
2022-10-29675360.00.3T
2022-10-30605758.5-0.90.18
2022-10-31755866.57.50.23
Sum22881582
Average73.851.062.4-2.3
Normal74.454.964.7
October 2022 Climate Averages
Climate SiteOctober Temp (°F)Average TempDeparture from normal
Athens60.763.5-2.8
Atlanta62.464.7-2.3
Columbus64.267.6-3.4
Macon62.866.0-3.2
Cartersville59.361.6-2.3
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt58.061.9-3.9
Fulton Co Arpt59.862.9-3.1
Gainesville60.161.9-1.8
Peachtree City60.863.6-2.8
Rome59.862.3-2.5




October 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum TemperatureMax T DateMinimum TemperatureMin T Date
Athens8610/73210/20
Atlanta8410/73610/19
Columbus8810/733*10/20
Macon8910/729*10/20
Cartersville8210/72810/20
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt8110/72810/20
Fulton Co Arpt8310/73110/20
Gainesville8210/73410/19
Peachtree City8510/72910/20
Rome8410/72810/20

*Indicates a daily record was set

October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal PrecipitationAverage PrecipitationDFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens1.303.70-2.40
Atlanta1.713.28-1.57
Columbus1.852.78-0.93
Macon0.712.63-1.92
Cartersville1.513.25-1.74
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt1.773.51-1.74
Fulton County Arpt1.643.26-1.62
Gainesville0.733.85-3.12
Peachtree City1.823.37-1.55
Rome2.663.75-1.09
October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in inches)Max P Date

Athens0.7310/12

Atlanta1.1110/12

Columbus1.43*10/12

Macon0.5510/12

Cartersville0.6810/13

Dekalb Peachtree Arpt0.9910/12

Fulton Co Arpt0.6510/12

Gainesville0.3010/12

Peachtree City1.2610/12

Rome1.2510/12

*Indicates a daily record was set

October 2022 Monthly Rankings
Climate SiteTemperaturesPrecipitation

Athens18th Coolest18th Driest

Atlanta36th Coolest34th Driest

Columbus20th Coolest39th Driest

Macon13th Coolest18th Driest

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles