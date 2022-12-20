Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Tuesday, December 20: extreme temperatures approaching by Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Tuesday December 20, due to extremely low temperatures beginning to move into the area.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Tonight…

“Cold rain will spread northward through the area late tonight

through Tuesday evening. There is a chance that the rain could

begin as light freezing rain in the higher elevations of

northeast Georgia during the early morning hours. Impacts at this

time are expected to remain minimal and isolated.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

“Patches of light freezing rain could continue in the higher

elevations of far northeast Georgia Tuesday morning.

“There is the potential for some wintry precipitation in north and

west Georgia late Thursday into Friday morning as rain quickly

changes to snow. Any accumulations are expected to minimal at this

time, generally less than an inch. However, the concern for icy

conditions on the roads will increase as temperatures drop well

below freezing by Friday morning.

“Extremely cold temperatures are expected across north and central

Georgia starting Thursday night and into the weekend. High

temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s and lower 30s on

Friday and Saturday across much of the area, and low temperatures

will be between 5 and 20 degrees Friday and Saturday night.

“Gusty winds are expected on Friday and Saturday, and wind chill

values are forecast to be as cold as 5 to 15 degrees below zero

for parts of north Georgia during the early morning each of these

days.”

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

