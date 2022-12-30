Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park.
The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m.
The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw.
The inclusive playground opened in January of 2020 and was the result of a conversation between Kennesaw resident Ann Pratt and Councilman Pat Ferris several years ago.
According to a previous Courier article by Rebecca Gaunt, “Pratt began to research playground equipment for children with special needs, and the project was enthusiastically embraced by the council.”
The park is 18,500 square feet, and is lined with turf. It’s one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the state.
The press release for the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony describes the swing as follows:
“The We-Go-Swing is a no-transfer inclusive swing that is integrated into the playground setting at Swift-Cantrell Park that invites kids of all abilities to get in on the fun. The 60″ x 72” entry deck is connected to the ramp for easy roll on access.
“There is no need to transfer from a mobility device to take part in the fun and there is plenty of room for the children and the caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy the ride.
“Handlebars assist in moving the swing and keeping the users in place, and rotate up for easy entrance and exit.
“With all kids on board working together, it is a collaborative effort that builds cooperation and inclusive fun for everyone. Parents in wheelchairs or scooters can give their small child a swing experience on their own, without the need for assistance. The swing is ADA compliant.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the city:
|Kennesaw city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.4%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.3%
|Female persons, percent
|52.2%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|23.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.4%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|52.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2,100
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.2%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|67.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$215,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,536
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$433
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,347
|Building permits, 2020
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|13,030
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.62
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|83.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|22.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.7%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|5.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|71.4%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|66.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|109,733
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|104,760
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|550,659
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|840,389
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$27,118
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|34.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,972
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$35,220
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2019
|X
|Total employment, 2019
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|3,908
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|1,894
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|1,651
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|1,337
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|2,384
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|341
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|3,361
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192