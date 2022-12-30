Hot Topics

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4

Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 30, 2022

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m.

The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw.


The inclusive playground opened in January of 2020 and was the result of a conversation between Kennesaw resident Ann Pratt and Councilman Pat Ferris several years ago.

According to a previous Courier article by Rebecca Gaunt, “Pratt began to research playground equipment for children with special needs, and the project was enthusiastically embraced by the council.”

The park is 18,500 square feet, and is lined with turf. It’s one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the state.

The press release for the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony describes the swing as follows:

“The We-Go-Swing is a no-transfer inclusive swing that is integrated into the playground setting at Swift-Cantrell Park that invites kids of all abilities to get in on the fun. The 60″ x 72” entry deck is connected to the ramp for easy roll on access.

“There is no need to transfer from a mobility device to take part in the fun and there is plenty of room for the children and the caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy the ride.

“Handlebars assist in moving the swing and keeping the users in place, and rotate up for easy entrance and exit.

“With all kids on board working together, it is a collaborative effort that builds cooperation and inclusive fun for everyone. Parents in wheelchairs or scooters can give their small child a swing experience on their own, without the need for assistance. The swing is ADA compliant.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the city:

Kennesaw city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)NA
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.3%
Female persons, percent52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent12.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2019X
Total employment, 2019X
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 20121,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
