Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler announces her retirement

Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years of service.

The county issued the following public information release:

Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration will launch a nationwide search for a new Elections Director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement.

Eveler sent the board her intention to retire after 18 years with Cobb County, 12 as Director of Elections and Registration. She came to the county after a career in telecommunications. In 2021, the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Elections Officials presented her with the Ann Hicks Award, honoring excellence in elections administration.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years with Cobb County government,” Eveler wrote to the board. “I am very proud of the accomplishments that I and the Elections department have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of the best county in Georgia.”

“We thank Janine for her tireless efforts in managing Cobb Elections,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. “During her tenure, we have ushered in thousands of new voters, new technology, and increased early voting access. We acknowledge her job was challenging, as her department faced a host of state-mandated changes along with increased staffing shortages, political polarity, and scrutiny. Our best wishes go out to Janine for a deservedly restful retirement.”

The Board of Elections and Registration will immediately begin a search for a successor, with support from Cobb County Government. The board will research the use of an outside search firm to find qualified candidates.

“The Board of Elections appreciates Janine’s service and commitment to Cobb County and the opportunity we’ve had to work with her to address concerns and challenges related to the changing elections landscape in this state,” said Board of Elections and Registration Chair Tori Silas. “In seeking her successor, we will undertake a search process to find a director that possesses the right combination of relevant experience and leadership abilities to continue to evolve the election administration process and move the Elections office forward in service to Cobb voters.”​

Eveler will remain in her position through the March municipal election and has volunteered to help her successor in the transition.