Is your Cobb County water bill higher than usual this month?

If your Cobb County water bill is higher than usual this month, it will probably even out with a smaller bill for next month.

According to the county and water system websites, an issue with the contractor who handles meter reading for water system customers resulted in late bills and an extended billing period.

The county website posted the following:

“An issue with a contractor means some in Cobb County are getting water bills later than usual this month. The more extended billing period might mean a slightly higher bill than average, but it will be balanced out by a shorter billing period in the coming months.”

Advertisement

The Cobb Water System webpage gave the following message:

“Some Cobb Water customers have experienced a delay in receiving their monthly water utility bill.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we are working with the company that reads meters for Cobb Water to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. “

“If you did not receive your bill, please see the information below. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Water Bills Delayed

About the Cobb Water System

On its website the Cobb Water System website describes what the agency does as follows:

“The Cobb County Water System partners with our wholesale provider, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, in distributing clean, safe water to our customers. The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority withdraws water from the Chattahoochee River and Allatoona Lake and purifies it. The treatment plant located on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta treats water withdrawn from the Chattahoochee River. The treatment plant located on Mars Hill Road in Acworth and treats water withdrawn from Allatoona Lake. Combined, these plants can produce up to 158 million gallons of drinking water a day.

“The Cobb County Water System purchases drinking water from the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority and distributes it to over 190,000 homes and businesses in unincorporated Cobb County and in the cities of Acworth, Kennesaw, and Powder Springs. The Cobb County Water System maintains more than 2,900 miles of water main ranging in size from 6 inches to 14 inches in diameter.“