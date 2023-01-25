Thunderstorms and high winds continue to threaten Cobb County and other parts of the region

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Wednesday, January 25, due to thunderstorms, and we are also under a continuing wind advisory until midnight tonight.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will spread eastward across

the area from this morning into this afternoon. Strong to locally

damaging wind gusts are possible in this activity, particularly

across central Georgia. A Wind Advisory is also in effect across

the area through midnight tonight for possible wind gusts up to 45

mph outside of any showers or thunderstorms.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

And here’s what the wind advisory states:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

931 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,

Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,

Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,

Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,

Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,

Cordele, and Vidalia

931 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds could be locally stronger as heavy

showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this

time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

