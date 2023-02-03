KSU Health Promotion and Wellness department nets $22k grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for 16th consecutive year

Kennesaw State University’s Health Promotion and Wellness department has been awarded a $22,378.22 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for the 16th consecutive year.

The grant will be used to fund events and programming such as National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, Fall Festival and Safe Spring Break, as well as to purchase ads for social media outreach and to send Peer Health Outreach and Wellness Leaders (OWLs) to the 2022 NASPA General Assembly Conference.

The grant is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will be in effect from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

The goal of the grant is to reduce young adult crashes, injuries and fatalities in their communities.

“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with all of our highway safety partners to reverse the increase in traffic deaths we have seen in the United States in the last two years, and the goal of this project is to prevent crashes and save lives on our roads,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “We ask everyone to join the mission of saving lives on our roads by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, staying off the phone when driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

KSU’s Health Promotion and Wellness department is in the Division of Student Affairs.

The KSU website describes the mission of the department as follows:

“The mission of Health Promotion and Wellness is to improve the balance of the intellectual, emotional, physical, social, environmental, and spiritual development of students through awareness and education.

“To support a healthy learning environment for students, Health Promotion and Wellness offers a variety of services and programs at a free or discounted cost.

“The programs and services offered support students’ overall wellness through health education workshops and events including, but not limited to, stress management programs, nutrition consultations and workshops, risk reduction education, CPR certification, and more.“