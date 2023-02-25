Northbound lane closed on I-75 in Marietta this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that its contractors will be installing lane closures on I-75 in Marietta and extending into Fulton County this weekend for a bridge preservation project. The project is located at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.

The press release gave the following details:

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lane will be closed on I-75 northbound in proximity of the overpass at Mount Paran Road from 5 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

“These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they repair part of the bridge.

Advertisement

“This $2.8M project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.