Road work and lane closure Information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, March 11, To Friday, March 17, 2023

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, March 11, to Friday, March 17, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. The expected Completion is Fall 2024.

– The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. The expected Completion is Fall 2024. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: June 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: June 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Norfolk Southern Crossing Maintenance Closures – Norfolk Southern Crew will be rebuilding crossings within Cobb County Starting the week of March 13, 2023. Each location is expected to be closed for 1 to 3 days. Only one crossing should be affected at a time. The following are the crossing locations Angham Rd(Powder Springs), Finch Rd(Powder Springs), Brownsville Rd(Powder Springs), Oglesby Rd(Powder Springs), Joe Jerkins Blvd(Austell), Austell Powder Springs Rd(Austell), Church Rd(Mableton), and Nickajack Rd(Smyrna). Follow Posted Detours.

– Norfolk Southern Crew will be rebuilding crossings within Cobb County Starting the week of March 13, 2023. Each location is expected to be closed for 1 to 3 days. Only one crossing should be affected at a time. The following are the crossing locations Angham Rd(Powder Springs), Finch Rd(Powder Springs), Brownsville Rd(Powder Springs), Oglesby Rd(Powder Springs), Joe Jerkins Blvd(Austell), Austell Powder Springs Rd(Austell), Church Rd(Mableton), and Nickajack Rd(Smyrna). Follow Posted Detours. I-75 Southbound at Barrett Parkway – DOT Contractors will pace traffic intermittently to relocate equipment for the South Barrett Reliever Project Thursday, March 9 – Friday, 10 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Overnight Delays are expected in the area when pacing is in place. Inclement weather dates for this work will be Friday, March 10, or Monday, March 13.

– DOT Contractors will pace traffic intermittently to relocate equipment for the South Barrett Reliever Project Thursday, March 9 – Friday, 10 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Overnight Delays are expected in the area when pacing is in place. Inclement weather dates for this work will be Friday, March 10, or Monday, March 13. I-75 between South Marietta Parkway and Canton Road Connector – GDOT contractors will have three left lanes closed on I-75 between South Marietta Pkwy and Canton Rd Conn. in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, triple left lanes will be closed on I-75 South Marietta Pkwy and Canton Rd Conn. beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5.

– GDOT contractors will have three left lanes closed on I-75 between South Marietta Pkwy and Canton Rd Conn. in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, triple left lanes will be closed on I-75 South Marietta Pkwy and Canton Rd Conn. beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5. I-285 Eastbound from Chattahoochee River Bridge to Sandy Springs – GDOT maintenance crews will install daytime lane closures on I-285 eastbound from Smyrna in Cobb County to Sandy Springs in Fulton County this weekend. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Four right lanes on I-285 eastbound, just east of the Chattahoochee River Bridge between Smyrna and Sandy Springs. Two left lanes will remain open to traffic; Traffic delays are also likely to impact travel from I-75 to I-285 eastbound.

– GDOT maintenance crews will install daytime lane closures on I-285 eastbound from Smyrna in Cobb County to Sandy Springs in Fulton County this weekend. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Four right lanes on I-285 eastbound, just east of the Chattahoochee River Bridge between Smyrna and Sandy Springs. Two left lanes will remain open to traffic; Traffic delays are also likely to impact travel from I-75 to I-285 eastbound. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

– GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. See Click Fix – If you see something that needs our attention even when our Offices are Closed. Report it to our On-call Staff via See Click Fix – seeclickfix.com/cobb-county

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

Advertisement

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

“Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.