Smyrna city council meeting tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The Smyrna Mayor and City Council will meet Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, Magnolia Room, 200 Village Green Cir SE Smyrna, GA 30080. A pre-council meeting will take place before the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The public can attend in person or watch the live-streamed video on YouTube by following this link when the meeting begins.

Here is the agenda, reprinted from the City of Smyrna website (in copying the agenda the formatting of PDF links for documents related to each agenda item did not align properly. To get to the documents visit the original agenda by following this link):

I.CEREMONIAL MATTERS

1. Roll Call

2. Call to Order

3.Invocation and Pledge of AllegianceA.2023-74 Pastor Kerrick Butler, Faith Christian Center (3831 Traymore Pointe Pkwy)

4.Agenda Changes

5.Mayoral Report

II.DISCUSSION / ACTION ITEMS

Public comment during this portion of the Agenda must be limited to matters on the Agenda for action. If you wish to be heard, please sign up with the City Clerk, come to the podium when called by the Mayor, state your name and address for the record and make your remarks. The time allotted for each speaker is as follows: Public Hearing – Five (5) Minutes

6.Proclamations and PresentationsA.PRC2023-006 Proclamation in Recognition of Kroger’s Positive Contributions to the Smyrna Community.

Citywide B.PRC2023-007 Proclamation in Recognition of Month of the Military Child.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley

7.Community Development Items

8.Privilege License and Show Cause HearingA.LIC2023-007 Privilege License Request – Beer, Wine, and Liquor (retail pouring) – 3315 South Cobb Drive SE, Suite 300 – B & T Restaurant Group LLC, dba Tonyo’s BBQ Experience, with Benjamin Woods, Jr. as registered agent.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley

9.Formal BusinessA.2023-074 Authorization to purchase a Peterbilt 520 Chassis with McNeilus high compaction rear loading 32 yard body sanitation truck in the amount of $358,090.00 funded in the FY24 Vehicle Replacement Fund and to purchase through Peterbilt of Atlanta (2395 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, Ga 30144) using the Peterbilt Sourcewell cooperative #060920-PMC / McNeilus source cooperative #091219MCN.

Citywide B.AGR2023-015 Approval of the Framework Agreement with Cobb County to fulfill role as Project Administrator with Georgia DOT for South Cobb Improvement Project and authorize the Mayor to sign and execute all related documents.

Ward 5 Councilmember – Susan Wilkinson

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley C.RFP23-018 Authorization to approve RFP23-018 and enter into an agreement with Match Point Tennis (3736 Upland Dr, Marietta, GA 30066) for resurfacing of the tennis courts at Tolleson Park and Rose Garden Park in the amount of $60,400.00 to be paid from ARPA funds and authorize the Mayor to sign and execute all related documents.

Citywide D.BCA2023-003 Appointment of Ward 4 resident Blake Rogers to the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Commission to fulfill term through December 31, 2023

Ward 4 Councilmember – Charles Welch

10.Consent Agenda



A.MIN2023-028 Approval of the March 16, 2023 Committee of the Whole Meeting Minutes.

Citywide

B.MIN2023-029 Approval of the March 20, 2023 Pre-Council Meeting Minutes.

Citywide

C.MIN2023-030 Approval of the March 20, 2023 Mayor and Council Meeting Minutes.

Citywide

D.2023-072 Approval of the closing of the Market Village upper area around the fountain, including blocking vehicle access from Atlanta Road and portions of the Market Village streets/vehicular access and parking for the purpose of special event series on Saturday, September 30, Saturday, November 18, and Saturday, December 2, 2023 titled “College Football Saturday in Smyrna.”

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley E.2023-073 Authorization of street closures of the Upper Market Village (around the fountain area), as well as the use of the street and center landscape section along W. Spring Street from the circle to the midsection at Café Lucia for the Smyrna is Fabulous Event, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley

F.2023-075 Extend the work hours for the Downtown Greenspace Project beyond those specified in the City’s noise ordinance to include daylight hours and allow construction activities to be performed on Sundays.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley G.2023-069 Approval to award Council Chamber repairs and renovation to Parker Young Construction LLC in the amount of $205,585.00 to be paid from reserves and authorize the Mayor to sign and execute all related documents.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley

H.2023-071 Approval to award the storage building project at Chuck Camp Park to Commercial Buildings & Doors (5810 Powell Drive, Mableton GA 30126) in the amount of $63,000.00, and authorize the Mayor to sign and execute all related documents.

Ward 5 Councilmember – Susan Wilkinson I.2023-067 Approval of “No Parking” signs on Jonquil Drive.

Ward 2 Councilmember – Latonia P. Hines J.2023-068 Approval of “No Parking” signs on Lake Ridge Drive.

Ward 7 Councilmember – Lewis Wheaton

11.Ward and Staff Reports

III.CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Public comment during this portion of the agenda must be limited to matters within the jurisdiction of the City Council. No subject may be acted upon by the City Council unless that subject is on the agenda and is scheduled for action. If you wish to be heard, please sign up with the City Clerk, come to the podium when called by the Mayor, state your name and address for the record and make your remarks. The time allotted for each speaker is as follows:Public Comment – Three (3) Minutes

12.Public Comment

13.Adjournment

