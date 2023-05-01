Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to deliver the Cobb State of the County address, Thursday May 4

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will present the 2023 Cobb County State of the County address, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre at 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement on the Cobb County website, “During the evening, she will recognize those who are ALL-IN for Cobb, demonstrating Integrity, Inclusiveness, Investment in others, Innovation, and Intelligent decision-making for the county.“

The doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. at Cobb Civic Center Foyer. There will be a community reception from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

The program begins at 7 p.m..

Advertisement

You can register for the event by following this link.