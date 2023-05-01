Hot Topics

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to deliver the Cobb State of the County address, Thursday May 4

Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans MemorialCobb County welcome sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 1, 2023

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will present the 2023 Cobb County State of the County address, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre at 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement on the Cobb County website, “During the evening, she will recognize those who are ALL-IN for Cobb, demonstrating Integrity, Inclusiveness, Investment in others, Innovation, and Intelligent decision-making for the county.

The doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. at Cobb Civic Center Foyer. There will be a community reception from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

The program begins at 7 p.m..

You can register for the event by following this link.

