Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, May 20, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 20, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 63 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normalPrecipitation
2023-04-018157699.50.5
2023-04-027248600.30
2023-04-03595456.5-3.40.12
2023-04-04785767.57.3T
2023-04-0587657615.60
2023-04-0683697615.30
2023-04-07795265.54.60.12
2023-04-08524448-13.20.87
2023-04-09664455-6.4T
2023-04-10664656-5.70
2023-04-11734659.5-2.40
2023-04-127848630.80
2023-04-13655560-2.50.79
2023-04-147161663.30.1
2023-04-1580586960
2023-04-167456651.80.08
2023-04-17714759-4.50
2023-04-18804964.50.70
2023-04-19835468.54.50
2023-04-20845971.57.20
2023-04-217959694.40
2023-04-22715563-1.80.03
2023-04-23715161-4.10
2023-04-24695059.5-5.9T
2023-04-25744760.5-5.10
2023-04-26625659-6.9T
2023-04-27625558.5-7.70.4
2023-04-28796069.53.1T
2023-04-29745765.5-1.20.21
2023-04-30735363-41.15

Yesterday’s climate summary

000
CDUS42 KFFC 200817
CLIATL

CLIMATE REPORT 
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA
417 AM EDT SAT MAY 20 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 19 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020
CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      
                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     
                                                  NORMAL           
………………………………………………………….
TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          
 YESTERDAY                                                           
  MAXIMUM         73   6:37 PM  96    1938  82     -9       90        
  MINIMUM         61   5:51 AM  42    1894  62     -1       70        
  AVERAGE         67                        72     -5       80     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    
  YESTERDAY        0.00          1.99 1886   0.11  -0.11     0.00     
  MONTH TO DATE    0.59                      2.17  -1.58     0.56     
  SINCE MAR 1     10.40                     10.66  -0.26    10.99     
  SINCE JAN 1     19.95                     19.80   0.15    19.65     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           
 HEATING                                                              
  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        
  MONTH TO DATE   21                        19      2        5        
  SINCE MAR 1    359                       447    -88      324        
  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2526   -594     2042        

 COOLING                                                              
  YESTERDAY        2                         8     -6       15        
  MONTH TO DATE  128                       107     21      156        
  SINCE MAR 1    215                       188     27      221        
  SINCE JAN 1    243                       191     52      238        
………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            
  RESULTANT WIND SPEED   8   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   E (90)        
  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    17   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION     E (70)        
  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    24   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION     E (110)       
  AVERAGE WIND SPEED     9.0                                        

SKY COVER                                                             
  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    
THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         
  NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.                                  

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)
 HIGHEST    87          11:00 PM                                      
 LOWEST     64           3:00 PM                                      
 AVERAGE    76                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY
                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     
 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   82        94      1941                      
 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   63        39      1894                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    
MAY 20 2023………..SUNRISE   6:34 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:35 PM EDT     
MAY 21 2023………..SUNRISE   6:33 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:36 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.
R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.
MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.
T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles