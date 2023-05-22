Pedestrian killed while walking on I-75 near Windy Hill Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating the death of a pedestrian on I-75 northbound, north of Windy Hill Road on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at about 04:42 am.

Investigators report that a black 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, driven by a 24-year-old Marietta woman, was northbound on I-75 in the second lane from the right.

At the same time, a 40-year-old woman walked westbound from the eastern shoulder. The Toyota struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel. The next of kin has been notified.

The Courier asked Officer Wilson whether it was known why the pedestrian was walking on the interstate highway. He said that no information is available at this time beyond what was in the department’s public information release.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”