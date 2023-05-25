Streaming video from Cobb’s Jenny Anderson Theatre wins Telly Award for Best Long-Form Entertainment

The Telly Awards announced that the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre’s streaming production of THE WILD PARTY has received a Telly Award for Best Long-Form Entertainment.

The Telly Awards recognize excellence in video and television across all screens and were judged by leaders in the industry from multiple companies and networks. The companies involved in awards included Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

COBB PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre produced the show, which was streamed in June 2021 and received critical acclaim, which also resulted in Cole Spivia winning Broadway World’s Best Costume Design award in the regional awards for 2022.

According to the announcement of the award on the Cobb County website:

COBB PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre produced Andrew Lippa’s THE WILD PARTY as part of the theatre’s third season of concert musicals. Featuring a cast of 13 actors and nine musicians, this concert streamed June 17-19, 2022. Upon release, the show received critical acclaim and was nominated for several local awards, with Cole Spivia winning BroadwayWorld’s Best Costume Design award.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

Jono Davis, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre’s Artistic Director and facility coordinator, said, “Our goal was to create a hybrid of live theatre and filmmaking unlike anything seen in Atlanta theatre. In a time when patrons are exhausted from streaming content, we wanted to produce something different and inventive for our community. We are very honored our work is being seen on this level. We have Cobb PARKS to thank for its support, along with our patrons who made this show the best-selling streaming product yet.”

To read more about this story visit the Cobb County announcement or the Telly Awards website.