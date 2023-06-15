Community meeting about proposed large development near Town Center in Cobb to be held June 20

The Bells Ferry Civic Association distributed the following announcement about a community meeting to discuss a large mixed-use development proposed near Town Center in Cobb:

Community Meeting Scheduled and Input Needed for a Proposed Large, Multi-Use Development near Town Center in Cobb on June 20 from 6 pm-8 pm at Community Bible Church (200 Chastain Rd). Please plan to attend.

Strategic Real Estate Partners is holding a community meeting to discuss their proposed multi-use development (Z-15) on 57 undeveloped acres between Chastain Rd, Chastain Meadows and I-575. This Planned Village Community (PVC) will consist of at least 120 townhomes, one 5-story senior-living apartment building, 30,000 sq. ft. of up-scale retail and restaurant space and 372,400 square feet of office-warehouse space across three buildings.

This proposed development will have a village green as an anchor to create a “town center” atmosphere and will contain an outdoor amphitheater for entertainment. It will be far less intense than the PVC proposed for the same piece of property in 2018 which would have consisted of 2 hotels, a grocery store, movie theatre, 600 apartments, 300 townhouses and over 1 million sq ft of retail and office space.

Due to the size and intensity of this development, it will likely have a regional effect beyond the local area and therefore it must go through a “Development of Regional Impact” Review, so it will not be heard by the county until August 1st and 15th.

Please take this opportunity to attend in order to give your feedback on the proposed development.

Thank you,

BFCA