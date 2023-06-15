Flood Watch in effect for west-central Georgia, scattered storms across region

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region due to scattered thunderstorms across the region, and a Flood Watch is in effect for west-central Georgia until early the evening of Thursday, June 15.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

…A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of west-central

Georgia until early this evening…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop across the

area today. The overall severe threat is low, but a few stronger

storms can be expected, especially across central Georgia, where

localized damaging winds and hail up to quarter-size are possible.

Any storms are expected to diminish this evening with some low

clouds and patchy fog possible overnight.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible Friday through

the weekend, otherwise a better chance for rain and storms will

return early next week as a slow-moving area of low pressure

moves across the Southeast region.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

