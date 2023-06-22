Flood watch remains in effect for north and central Georgia as new round of storms to arrive with cold front next week

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service on Thursday, June 22, Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia remain under a flood watch due to the persistent rain.

Also, a cold front will enter the region at the beginning of next week bringing with it a new round of showers and thunderstorms.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Flood Watch remains in effect for a majority of the forecast

area today with another 1 to 2 inches of rain expected over areas

that have received 2-6 inches of rain over the last 3 days.

Periods of heavy, continuous rainfall over saturated areas may

result in flash, river, and/or urban flooding for several

locations.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible today, especially over

east central Georgia where a couple strong storms could be

possible and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. The

primary threats will be locally heavy rainfall around 2 inches per

hour leading to localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, and a

weak isolated tornado.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Several rounds of heavy rainfall will continue through Thursday,

before beginning to diminish of Friday, when the FLood Watch is

expected to expire. Several locations may experience flash, river,

and/or urban flooding through Friday evening before the heavy

rains subside ahead of a drier weekend. Localized rainfall totals

through Friday may exceed 5 inches.

Finally, another round of thunderstorms is expected on Monday

afternoon and evening ahead of and along a cold front.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

