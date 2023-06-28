Highland Rivers Behavioral Health to move its youth services to South Cobb Drive in Smyrna

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following announcement about a change of location for its youth outpatient services and the Bright Changes youth resiliency clubhouse to the organization’s facility on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna:

“Highland Rivers Behavioral Health will move youth outpatient services and the Bright Changes youth resiliency clubhouse to its facility at 3830 S. Cobb Dr., in Smyrna, beginning Monday, July 3.

“The west end of the building, which at one time had housed the Cobb County public health department, has been largely vacant for several years.

Over the past year, Highland Rivers has renovated and refurbished the space to include therapy offices, group therapy rooms, and space for the youth resiliency clubhouse.

While Highland Rivers maintains some offices and training space in the east end of the building, accessible through the main entrance, new entrances for the youth services are accessible directly from the parking area.

Families of youth receiving services at the current outpatient clinic on County Services Dr. have been notified of the change. Highland Rivers is planning an open house at the S. Cobb Dr. facility later this summer.