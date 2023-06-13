Scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected Tuesday for portions of north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region, due to the expectation of scattered to numerous thunderstorms across much of central and portions of north Georgia.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for

portions of central Georgia this afternoon and evening with the

main risks being damaging wind gusts, severe hail, and heavy

rainfall that could lead to localized flooding concerns.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for portions of

central Georgia Wednesday with the main risks being damaging wind

gusts, severe hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to

localized flooding concerns. An enhanced risk is in place for

portions of central Georgia.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day

Thursday through Monday. Currently, the primary risk associated

with these storms will be heavy rainfall which could produce

localized flooding concerns. These storms will also be capable of

producing frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and

CDC guidelines.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

