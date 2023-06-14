Tornado Watch and Flood Watch issued for central Georgia as storms continue

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central and west Georgia , along with a tornado watch until 7 p.m. and a flood watch also in effect.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of west-central Georgia

until 7 PM EDT.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for portions of

central Georgia this afternoon and evening with the main risks

being large hail over an inch in diameter, damaging wind gusts,

frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

Tornadoes will also be possible this afternoon, most likely across

west-central Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to

flooding concerns, and a Flood Watch remains in effect for

portions of central Georgia.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

Thursday morning…numerous showers and thunderstorms are

forecast for portions of central Georgia with the main risks

being damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes,

hail, and heavy rainfall. A moderate risk for severe weather is

in place for portions of far west-central Georgia near Columbus

overnight.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for portions of central

Georgia through Thursday evening.

Friday through Monday…scattered to numerous thunderstorms are

expected each day. Storms will be capable of producing damaging

wind gusts, localized flooding, frequent lightning and hail.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

