Tornado Watch and Flood Watch issued for central Georgia as storms continue

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central and west Georgia , along with a tornado watch until 7 p.m. and a flood watch also in effect.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and
Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…
A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of west-central Georgia
until 7 PM EDT.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for portions of
central Georgia this afternoon and evening with the main risks
being large hail over an inch in diameter, damaging wind gusts,
frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall.
Tornadoes will also be possible this afternoon, most likely across
west-central Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to
flooding concerns, and a Flood Watch remains in effect for
portions of central Georgia.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…
Thursday morning…numerous showers and thunderstorms are
forecast for portions of central Georgia with the main risks
being damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes,
hail, and heavy rainfall. A moderate risk for severe weather is
in place for portions of far west-central Georgia near Columbus
overnight.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect for portions of central
Georgia through Thursday evening.
Friday through Monday…scattered to numerous thunderstorms are
expected each day. Storms will be capable of producing damaging
wind gusts, localized flooding, frequent lightning and hail.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
