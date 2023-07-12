Climate summary for metro Atlanta updated with June 2023 figures

The National Weather Service climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June, 2023 figures.

What is climate? Is it the same as weather?

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

This is a summary for the Atlanta area of each day in June, including the maximum temperature for the day, the minimum, and the departure from the norm. The norm is calculated by taking the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

Here is the daily almanac for July 12, 2023 giving record and average temperatures for this day. Most of the figures are self-explanatory, but you can visit the climate page for the region for further explanation.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 103 in 1980 70 in 1898 Min Temperature M 72 80 in 1980 58 in 1898 Avg Temperature M 81 91.5 in 1980 64.0 in 1898 Precipitation M 0.17 1.89 in 2009 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1898 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 27 in 1980 0 in 1898 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.2 89.8 96.5 in 1980 76.9 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 72.5 71.4 75.2 in 1980 63.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 81.8 80.6 85.8 in 1980 71.0 in 1892 Total Precipitation 1.54 2.04 13.05 in 2005 0.00 in 1879 Total Snowfall 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 188 187 254 in 1980 79 in 1892 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.1 71.3 74.9 in 2012 64.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.8 51.7 55.2 in 1880 45.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64 61.5 65.0 in 2012 55.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.85 27.77 46.40 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 853 871 1105 in 2012 472 in 1972 Period of Record: Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11 Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11 Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-07-11 Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-10 Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-09

The Courier and Climate Change

Human generated climate change is real, and it is not an opinion up for debate. The strong consensus among climate scientists is that the average global temperature has been sharply increased due to human activities.

It is also a crisis, with long-term global consequences.

The Courier does not run opinion articles or letters to the editor that deny or minimize climate change, any more than we run materials denying the existence of gravity or the heliocentric solar system.