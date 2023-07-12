Hot Topics

Climate summary for metro Atlanta updated with June 2023 figures

image of blazing red sunPhoto credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture. retrieved from https://www.photolib.noaa.gov/Collections/National-Weather-Service/Weather-Wonders/Sunset-Sunrise/emodule/653/eitem/2643

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 12, 2023

The National Weather Service climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June, 2023 figures.

What is climate? Is it the same as weather?

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

This is a summary for the Atlanta area of each day in June, including the maximum temperature for the day, the minimum, and the departure from the norm. The norm is calculated by taking the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

DateTemperaturePrecipitation
MaximumMinimumAverageDeparture
2023-06-01846474-1.10
2023-06-02876877.52.10
2023-06-038967782.40
2023-06-04826875-0.80.52
2023-06-05846474-20
2023-06-069068792.8T
2023-06-07906979.53.10
2023-06-08857077.50.90
2023-06-09856675.5-1.30
2023-06-10876375-20
2023-06-11846775.5-1.70.67
2023-06-12816673.5-3.90.18
2023-06-13796371-6.60
2023-06-14766771.5-6.20.84
2023-06-15826875-2.90
2023-06-16887179.51.40
2023-06-17906979.51.20
2023-06-18866977.5-0.9T
2023-06-19786772.5-6.11
2023-06-20857077.5-1.20.03
2023-06-21766671-7.90.37
2023-06-22816573-60.05
2023-06-23856977-2.20
2023-06-24886777.5-1.80
2023-06-259268800.60.67
2023-06-26916779-0.60
2023-06-27897280.50.80
2023-06-289070800.20
2023-06-299272822.10
2023-06-3090728110.05
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending
at the time given below (Local Standard Time).
Max Temperature : midnight
Min Temperature : midnight
Precipitation : midnight

Here is the daily almanac for July 12, 2023 giving record and average temperatures for this day. Most of the figures are self-explanatory, but you can visit the climate page for the region for further explanation.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM90103 in 198070 in 1898
Min TemperatureM7280 in 198058 in 1898
Avg TemperatureM8191.5 in 198064.0 in 1898
PrecipitationM0.171.89 in 20090.00 in 2022
SnowfallM00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M01 in 18980 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1627 in 19800 in 1898
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature91.289.896.5 in 198076.9 in 1892
Avg Min Temperature72.571.475.2 in 198063.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature81.880.685.8 in 198071.0 in 1892
Total Precipitation1.542.0413.05 in 20050.00 in 1879
Total Snowfall00T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 18920 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)188187254 in 198079 in 1892
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature73.171.374.9 in 201264.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature54.851.755.2 in 188045.0 in 1940
Avg Temperature6461.565.0 in 201255.4 in 1940
Total Precipitation26.8527.7746.40 in 191213.36 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)00T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 18920 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)8538711105 in 2012472 in 1972
Period of Record:
Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11
Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11
Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-07-11
Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-10
Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-09

The Courier and Climate Change

Human generated climate change is real, and it is not an opinion up for debate. The strong consensus among climate scientists is that the average global temperature has been sharply increased due to human activities.

It is also a crisis, with long-term global consequences.

The Courier does not run opinion articles or letters to the editor that deny or minimize climate change, any more than we run materials denying the existence of gravity or the heliocentric solar system.

To read more coverage of climate and climate change from the Cobb County Courier please follow this link
