Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, July 21, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, July 21, 2023, with a high near 92 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 69 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation
Maximum Minimum Average Departure
2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0
2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0
2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0
2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52
2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0
2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T
2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0
2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0
2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0
2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0
2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67
2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18
2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0
2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84
2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0
2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0
2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0
2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T
2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1
2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03
2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37
2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05
2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0
2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0
2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67
2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0
2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0
2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0
2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0
2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending
at the time given below (Local Standard Time).		          
Max Temperature : midnight          
Min Temperature : midnight          
Precipitation : midnight          

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta: July 21

 

This almanac represents the historical climate conditions for today’s calendar date so it can be compared with today’s results.  In other words, today is July 21, so the almanac gives numbers on what we would expect today to be like based on the averages and highs/lows on July 21 of past years.



Daily Data

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Max Temperature

M

90

102 in 1986

76 in 1920

Min Temperature

M

72

80 in 1881

61 in 1929

Avg Temperature

M

81.2

88.5 in 1993

71.5 in 1929

Precipitation

M

0.14

4.03 in 1899

0.00 in 2019

Snowfall

M

0.0

0.0 in 2022

0.0 in 2022

Snow Depth

M

0 in 2022

0 in 2022

HDD (base 65)

M

0

0 in 2022

0 in 2022

CDD (base 65)

M

16

24 in 1993

7 in 1929

Month-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

92.1

90.0

97.1 in 1980

81.1 in 1892

Avg Min Temperature

73.2

71.6

75.9 in 1980

64.2 in 1967

Avg Temperature

82.6

80.8

86.5 in 1980

72.9 in 1967

Total Precipitation

1.54

3.41

14.34 in 2005

0.17 in 1995

Total Snowfall

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (base 65)

0

0

4 in 1892

0 in 2023

Total CDD (base 65)

356

332

458 in 1980

171 in 1967

Year-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

74.0

72.2

75.6 in 2012

65.9 in 1895

Avg Min Temperature

55.6

52.6

55.9 in 2017

46.0 in 1940

Avg Temperature

64.8

62.4

65.7 in 2012

56.3 in 1940

Total Precipitation

26.85

29.14

47.00 in 1912

14.14 in 1986

Total Snowfall (since July 1)

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth (since July 1)

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (since July 1)

0

0

4 in 1892

0 in 2023

Total CDD (since Jan 1)

1021

1016

1256 in 2012

577 in 1961

 

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

