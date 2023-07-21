Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, July 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, July 21, 2023, with a high near 92 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 69 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary