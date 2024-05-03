Cobb Collaborative presents Storytime Basics at Lewis Ray Library

The Cobb County Public Library announced that beginning May 6, 2024, the Cobb Collaborative will take over the Monday morning Storytime at the Lewis A. Ray Library to present five weeks of Storytime Basics Playground Palooza.

What is the Storytime Basics Playground Palooza?

The Storytime Basics Playground Palooza is part of the Cobb Collaborative’s literacy program, The Basics Cobb County, which targets children up to five years of age.”

On its website, the Cobb Collaborative describes The Basics series as follows:

The Basics Cobb County is our Birth-5 programming that aims to provide fun, simple, and powerful strategies to help every child reach their full potential. The Basics Vision is a Cobb County where infants, toddlers, and preschoolers of all racial/ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds are on track to achieve their full potential–having benefited from early experiences that foster healthy brain development, learning, joy, and resilience. Click here for more information about The Basics Cobb County.

The series at the Lewis Ray Library is designed for children ages two to five accompanied by a participating adult. Siblings and friends are welcome. Each session begins at 10:30 a.m., and registration is not required.

According to the press release for the series at the Lewis Ray Library:

The Storytime Basics Series consists of fun, interactive Storytime workshops based on five principles of early literacy and child development. Each session will cover one of The Basics principles. Cobb County libraries serve as an anchor for The Basics Cobb, a community-wide literacy and health initiative led by Cobb Collaborative serving children through age 5 and their families.

For information on how to get involved with The Basics Cobb County as a parent/caregiver or organization, visit https://thebasicscobbcounty.org.

What is the schedule of this series?

The schedule of Storytime Basics Playground Palooza is as follows:

May 6: Maximize Love, Manage Stress

May 13: Talk, Sing, and Point

May 20: Count, Group, and Compare

June 3: Explore Through Movement and Play

June 10: Read and Discuss Stories

About the Lewis Ray Library

The Lewis Ray Library, located at 4500 Oakdale Rd., Smyrna, is a small branch that was recently renovated and repurposed as a Family Services branch.

The news release issued last fall about the reopening describes the purpose of the renovations as follows:

The library is being transformed by the Cobb County Property Management Department to become a Family Services branch that will focus on children’s collections, programming and resources. The renovated space includes new enclosed children’s program and study rooms, reconfigured staff and service desk space, and updated furniture.

About the Cobb Collaborative

The Cobb Collaborative describes itself as follows:

Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County.

You can read more about the Cobb Collaborative, its programs and its mission, by following this link to the organization’s website.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, named for Clarke, opened on Church Street in 1893.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.