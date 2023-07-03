Georgia gasoline prices take a drop for the July 4 holiday

According to the weekly report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices took a significant drop over the past week.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has decreased in time for the Independence Day holiday, giving drivers a break on their road trips.

Currently, the price of gas is $3.20 per gallon, 7 cents less than last week, 9 cents less than last month, and $1.13 less than this time last year. Filling up a 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded gas costs an average of $48.00, which is almost $17.00 cheaper than it was last year.

“Georgia pump prices have fallen about 9 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices rise again soon, Fourth of July road trippers will pay much less at the pump compared to last year.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.219 roughly two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.53 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight).

“Drivers hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday will find the gift of lower gas prices across most of the country.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.38 to 9.31 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 600,000 barrels to 220 million barrels.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”