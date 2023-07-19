Mableton hires former GA Chief Justice Melton to defend against lawsuit seeking to dissolve the city

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens announced that the city has retained former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton to defend the city against the lawsuit intended to dissolve the city.

Owens issued the following statement:

The City of Mableton has hired former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Harold Melton, as outside counsel to defend the city against a recent lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the bill that established the City of Mableton. This hiring signifies Mableton’s unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of its residents and upholding the rule of law.

The lawsuit, filed by five Mableton citizens, poses a critical challenge to the very foundation upon which our city stands although the bill that created the city successfully passed the House and Senate in the Georgia General Assembly and ultimately signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. In response, Mayor Michael Owens and the Mableton City Council have taken decisive action by engaging Justice Melton’s legal expertise. Recognized as one of the most respected legal minds in the state, Justice Melton brings unparalleled experience and a deep understanding of constitutional law to this crucial endeavor.

Mayor Michael Owens expressed his satisfaction with Justice Melton's decision to take on the case, stating, "Hiring Justice Melton was a necessary step for the city of Mableton to vigorously defend the city against this lawsuit. We are honored and privileged to have someone of Justice Melton's caliber standing with us, advocating for the constitutional validity of our city." Owens continued, "The city of Mableton is resolute in its determination to overcome this legal challenge and ensure the continued success of the newest city in the state of Georgia. Through collaboration, perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, Mableton will continue to build its capacity and tirelessly work towards delivering exceptional services to its residents."

Justice Melton’s impeccable reputation, as demonstrated during his tenure on the Georgia Supreme Court, underscores his unwavering commitment to fairness, impartiality, and the pursuit of truth. His profound understanding of constitutional matters will play an instrumental role in Mableton’s defense, instilling confidence in our residents that their rights and interests will be protected.

Justice Melton served for 16 years as a justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia and resigned as chief justice in 2021 following his appointment in 2018. Prior to leading Georgia’s judicial branch, Justice Melton served as executive counsel to Governor Sonny Perdue and as an assistant attorney general in the office of the attorney general in the Georgia Department of Law where he also led the Consumer Protection Section for four years.