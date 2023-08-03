Back-to-school can be stressful for children

By Melanie Dallas, LPC

As much as children hate to see the end of summer vacation, many also look forward to getting back to school, even if they won’t come right out and say so. School allows children to connect with friends on a daily basis, and school clubs, field trips and sports teams provide activities that generally aren’t available during summer vacation. Children often enjoy academics too, gaining knowledge about subjects they find interesting – even if they complain about the homework.

But a new school year can also be stressful, especially for children starting school for the first time, or moving into a grade level that means changing schools – from elementary to middle school, or from middle to high school. While children might experience a few bumps in the road as they make these transitions, most manage to adapt to their new school routines with time. Even so, change can be difficult and some children can experience stress or anxiety, or even begin showing signs of depression or other mental health disorders.

If it seems unbelievable that changing schools could prompt a child to experience mental illness, that’s understandable. After all, millions of children go to new schools every year – that’s just part of life. But for a child who might be predisposed to mental health concerns, starting a new school year, especially at new school, may be particularly daunting.

Part of the reason is that mental health struggles are fairly common in children. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six youth will experience a mental health condition. Further, half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14. If you take that fact, combine it with the emotional changes of adolescence, then add in the stress of a new school with potentially harder classes and new social norms, you can probably understand how a child’s mental health – maybe even your child – could be impacted.

Of course, there are a variety of signs a child might be struggling. Elementary school or younger children may not have the vocabulary to express their feelings, so a mental health struggle may show up as acting out, anger or excessive crying. This could happen in older children too, along with mood disturbances, difficulty concentrating or changes in eating habits. Still older children could show these signs as well, or perhaps become withdrawn or start to use substances – even if they can describe their school experiences and what is bothering them.

None of these behaviors on their own (with the exception of substance use) necessarily means a child is struggling – and the idea a child is ‘going through a phase’ could indeed be just that. But it could be more. Remember, you know your child better than anyone – so if you feel something may be wrong, there are several things you can do.

First, talk to your child about how he or she is feeling – are they worried about something, are they making friends, does school seems too hard, what would they change if they could? If your child’s school participates in the Georgia APEX program – which pairs licensed mental health therapists with local schools – your child’s teacher can make a referral to the APEX therapist for an assessment (Highland Rivers is one of several APEX providers in schools in our area). You can also talk to your child’s doctor about referring you for mental health services.

Starting a new school year can be stressful – for children and parents – and some children will struggle. So keep an eye out for any signs your child might be having difficulties. Mental health problems are common, but they can also be treated, and addressing concerns promptly can help your child better navigate changes, emotionally, socially and academically.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties.