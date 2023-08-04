City of Marietta asks for citizen input for study on Mountain to River Trail

Marietta is seeking citizen input for a study on the Mountain to River Trail. The city posted the following notice on its website:
“The City of Marietta is conducting a study on the Mountain to River (M2R) trail and needs the community’s input.
“On Saturday, August 12, 2023, during the Marietta Square Farmer’s Market, City staff will have a table where the community can share thoughts on the trail and let us know what you would like to see in the area.
“Please visit the city table at the Marietta Square Farmers Market to provide much needed feedback. The farmers market is held at 41 Mill Street, Marietta, GA from 9am-12pm.”
About the Mountain to River Trail
The Mountain to River Trail, even in its incomplete state, is a popular destination. When completed it will connect the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County’s Cumberland area.
The trail holds an increased importance in the region now that the Chattahoochee RiverLands project is underway.
The Cobb County Greenways and Trails Master Plan refers to the Mountain to River Trail as one of the two spines, along with the Silver Comet Trail, of Cobb’s existing trails network.
The master plan describes the M2R as follows:
More than 15 years in the making, the Mountain to River Trail stretches from Kennesaw Mountain through Marietta Square and down Atlanta Rd to the Cumberland area and the Chattahoochee River. With just one small ¾-mile gap in unincorporated Cobb County left to fill, the trail will connect pedestrians and cyclists from the mountain to the river, linking separated trail systems throughout the County. Travelers are currently able to begin their journey on the Noonday Creek Trail and travel south to Kennesaw Mountain and into Marietta Square. South of the gap on West Atlanta St, travelers can connect from Dobbins Air Reserve Base into Cumberland, Cobb County’s most active business and entertainment district, and to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
