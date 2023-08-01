Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Floyd Road in Mableton

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mableton.

The incident took place on Floyd Road near Maran Lane at around 10:29 p.m. last night. Maran Lane is the road that continues eastward where Clay Road terminates at Floyd Road.

The public information release has the following information from investigators:

“The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing Floyd Road outside the marked crosswalk.

“At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Floyd Road, approaching Maran Lane.

“The unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian, and according to witnesses, the driver of the unknown vehicle stopped briefly before ultimately fleeing the scene of the collision. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

“This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

“The pedestrian’s identity was withheld pending the next kin of notification.”

The Courier contacted Officer Wilson to find out if a description of the driver who hit the pedestrian was available. Ofc. Wilson emailed back that the information in the public information release was all the investigators have released at this time.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”