Pedestrian dies after being hit by CobbLinc bus

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a pedestrian fatality in which the pedestrian is reported to have fallen in the path of a CobbLinc bus.

The incident took place on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Chastain Meadows Parkway on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:31 pm.

Investigators report that an adult male had exited a CobbLinc transit bus at the bus stop in front of Burger King on Barrett Parkway.

As he walked east on the sidewalk, he fell next to the bus, partially on the sidewalk and partially in the concrete gutter.

As the bus pulled away from the stop, the right rear tire of the bus hit the male’s leg, resulting in a serious injury.

The bus driver reportedly did not realize the bus had hit the pedestrian and continued on his route.

A passerby called to report the male down on the sidewalk approximately about two minutes later.

By the time first responders arrived, the pedestrian was dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. ​

This collision remains under investigation, but no charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”