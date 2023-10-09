Driver seriously injured after crashing into the rear of agricultural trailer on I-575 exit ramp at Bells Ferry Road

According to a public information release from Officer S.A Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an accident that resulted in serious injury to a driver, and minor injuries to a passenger in the same car.

The accident took place on the I-575 Northbound off-ramp to Bells Ferry Road on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3:44 a.m.

The junction of Bells Ferry and I-575 is identified as an area with a substantial number of accidents on the heat map in the Cobb Comprehensive Safety Action Plan – Executive Summary.

Here is a screenshot of the interchange on the heat map:

Advertisement

[Editor’s note. The Cobb County Courier omits the names of parties in accidents that are still under investigation]

Investigators report that a black 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 33-year-old Lithia Springs man was traveling north on the exit ramp to Bells Ferry Road on I-575.

At the same time, a 2018 bulk agriculture trailer, attached to a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, was stopped on the shoulder of the exit ramp to Bells Ferry Road, oriented north.

While on the exit ramp, the Chevrolet driver exited the roadway onto the right shoulder and grassy area. Upon re-entering the roadway, the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear left of the bulk agriculture trailer.

The Chevrolet’s driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The Chevrolet’s passenger was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. The occupant of the Freightliner was uninjured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant. Lane Johnson.