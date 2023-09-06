Cannon Ball Classic golf tourney to benefit Fair Oaks historic home

The City of Marietta announced on its website that plans are underway for the 3rd Annual “Cannon Ball Classic” Golf Tournament, a community outreach event hosted by the Marietta Educational Garden Center (MEGC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Historic Marietta on Kennesaw Avenue.

The tournament will benefit the MEGC “Fair Oaks” historic home and property preservation.

It will take place on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the City Club Marietta golf course.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., along with coffee & biscuits and the chance to purchase mulligans and raffle tickets.

The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. and awards, lunch, and raffle winners will be presented at 1 p.m.

According to the announcement, “Foursomes are still available for this fun day on the beautiful City Club links. Registration is $500/foursome and includes a greens fee, tee gift, and lunch. A Mulligan Package (2 per player) can be purchased for an additional $20, and Raffle Tickets are $20 for five tickets.”

To register for the tournament visit https://mariettagardencenter.com.

About the Marietta Education Garden Center

The Marietta Educational Garden Center is located in a two-story square-columned house built by the Newton House family between 1850 and 1852 on what is now Kennesaw Avenue, at the base of Kennesaw Mountain.

The second owner of the home named the property “Fair Oaks” after two oak trees at the entrance to the house.

The house was deeded to the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs for use as a garden center in 1966 by the Benson family, who were the last owner-residents of the house.

The organization’s website describes the mission of the center as follows:

“The Marietta Educational Garden Center, Inc. is a 501{c}3 non-profit organization headquartered in the historic, antebellum home, Fair Oaks c. 1852, located on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.

“Fair Oaks is home to the member clubs comprising the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs. Promoting the study of horticulture and the love of gardening throughout our community is our mission.

“Our member clubs have encouraged civic beautification, conservation, and pollution control for over forty years and are actively involved in the protection of native trees, wildflowers and birds, and the preservation of our beloved Fair Oaks.

“The Garden Center remains one of the largest privately owned and maintained green spaces in Cobb County and is a rarity in the arena of non-profits devoted to protecting our environment and promoting a healthy lifestyle which includes gardening.”

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08