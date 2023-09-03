Dwight McMutry to run unopposed for Powder Springs City Council Post 1

After the qualifying period ended, there was only one candidate standing for Powder Springs City Council Post 1.

Dwight McMutry will run unopposed for the seat, making him the presumptive City Council member in that at-large post after the November 7 election and swearing in for the upcoming council year.

According to his campaign materials, he spent more than 27 years in the U.S. Navy. He’s a board member of the city’s Downtown Development authority.

The following is a campaign press release with more details about his background and his plans.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Cenus Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):

