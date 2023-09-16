Lane closures on I-75 near Smyrna and Vinings from Sunday morning Sep 17 through Monday morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced further lane closures this weekend on I-75 to continue the work near Cumberland Blvd.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 75 (I-75) near Smyrna and Vinings in Cobb and Fulton counties should be aware of an upcoming lane closure scheduled for Sunday September 17 at 6 a.m. This closure will affect three right lanes southbound on I-75, stretching from Cumberland Boulevard to Northside Parkway. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate a bridge preservation project undertaken by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). As part of the project, contractors will be conducting necessary repairs and improvements to the bridges in this area, including the replacement or repair of the concrete overlay, substructures, superstructures, and bridge joints. The estimated completion date for the $10.7 million project is set for fall 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

Advertisement

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.