Marietta SWAT called out due to chaotic domestic calls on Franklin Gateway

A domestic disturbance on Franklin Gateway in Marietta yesterday began a chain of events that led to four separate incidents, the SWAT team being called in, and two arrests.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The series of incidents began with a hit-and-run vehicle collision near 640 Franklin Gateway. The victim of the hit-and-run told police that another vehicle hit hers and the suspect drove to 875 Franklin Gateway.

The victim followed the suspect and the suspect left her car and physically attacked the victim. The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers identified the suspect and took out a warrant for Hit and Run, and Simple Battery Provoke. They could not locate her, so could not take her into custody at that time.

At 10 p.m. officers were dispatched back to 875 Franklin Gateway on a complaint of someone intoxicated and screaming. When they arrived no one in the apartment in question would cooperate, so police left again.

About twenty minutes later another call came involving the same apartment, this time with reports someone had forced their way into the apartment, damaging the door, and once again no one in the apartment would cooperate.

At around 11:51 police were called back to the apartment complex, but to another apartment, on reports of a domestic disturbance and gunfire.

This time two individuals who had been in the apartment at the time the disturbance began cooperated, and since people were still in the apartment, the SWAT team was called in to remove them. Over the course of several hours everyone was safely removed.

The suspect in the hit-and-run was located and placed under arrest. The 23-year-old man suspected of breaking in to one of the apartments was charged with felony burglary, terroristic threats, and other offenses.

Both suspects were taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and booked. No other charges are expected.