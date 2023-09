Show off that hideous tangle of ill-tinted woven yarn at Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade

Everybody has owned one at one time or another. Some people have been cursed with multiple ones over their life-time, often provided by well-meaning parents, aunts or uncles.

I’m talking about the ugly sweater.

Mine was a Christmas sweater, dark green with a muddy-looking flower print. It just screamed “the person who gave me this hates me!”

Well, the City of Marietta is providing you with a chance to proudly march forward and display that hideous woven tangle of crass, badly-tinted yarn at the inaugural Ugly Sweater Parade on Thursday November 30.

The following announcement reprinted from the Marietta website gives the details:

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce “Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade” is back during Marietta’s Christmas Tree Lighting event on Thursday, November 30th! The parade was such a hit in its inaugural year, that a limited number of automobiles will be allowed this year. Don your ugliest of Holiday sweaters (family appropriate) and join Santa in his parade to the Square!

The Marietta Ugly Sweater Holiday Parade is part of the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, which is held annually. This traditional, old fashioned day of family fun is centered on the Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, and includes choir performances, meet and greets with Santa Claus, and the annual lighting of the tree. The .4-mile parade will step off at 4:45PM at Marietta City Hall Upper Parking Deck, travel down Lawrence St, around the Square and ends at Glover Park via East Park Square.

Any individual, organization, group, business or other entity that desires to participate in the parade must submit an application. All forms must be completed in their entirety and received by Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities prior to the deadline.

*The City of Marietta reserves the right to cancel any events at any time due to an Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp due to COVID-19 or any other outside factors.

For more information or to register please visit the website.

Application Deadline: 5:00PM, November 10, 2023

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08