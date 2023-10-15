Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, October 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 15, 2023, with a high near 62 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 43 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temparature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 15, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 75 86 in 1935 55 in 1937 Min Temperature M 55 67 in 1985 36 in 1978 Avg Temperature M 65.0 76.0 in 1985 48.5 in 1937 Precipitation M 0.10 3.19 in 1914 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 2 16 in 1937 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 2 11 in 1985 0 in 2014 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.2 77.2 84.7 in 2018 64.7 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 58.2 66.3 in 2021 47.5 in 1987 Avg Temperature 68.3 67.7 75.5 in 1884 57.6 in 1888 Total Precipitation 1.41 1.62 9.78 in 1995 0.00 in 1987 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 15 23 113 in 1906 0 in 2021 Total CDD (base 65) 65 63 166 in 1884 1 in 1987 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 76.1 78.8 in 2019 69.8 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.6 57.0 60.0 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.8 66.6 69.4 in 2019 61.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 34.98 40.22 59.18 in 1929 0.22 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 15 28 142 in 1888 1 in 2005 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2180 2014 2626 in 2019 27 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”