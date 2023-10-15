Cobb library’s vision screening program wins national award

Vision To Learn (VTL), a project that offers free vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription glasses for children and their families, was a recipient of the I Partner With My Public Library Award.

Cobb County Public Library has been hosting on-site mobile Vision To Learn clinics since 2018 and is the busiest VTL/public library partner in the US.

According to the news release announcing the award, 694 eye exams were conducted at Cobb libraries, leading to 484 children receiving new glasses during the 2023 summer break alone.

VTL has expanded to partner with libraries in seven states, starting with one mobile clinic in California in 2012.

“Vision To Learn’s mission is to provide children with the glasses they need to succeed in school and life,” said founder Austin Beutner. “Libraries are an ideal place to help reach children and their families.”

According to the news release:

“In February, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved $264,000 of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to support Vision To Learn clinics at Cobb libraries over the summer breaks of 2023-2026.

“The Cobb BOC approved $247,800 for Vision To Learn’s four-year partnership with Marietta City Schools.

“The Vision To Learn visits is part of the Cobb Library’s collaboration with Learn4Life, Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership. L4L’s Early Literacy Change Action Network (CAN) identified Vision To Learn as a “Bright Spot” for providing underserved children meaningful outcomes to promote students’ success.

“Several Cobb library workers are members of L4L’s Early Literacy CAN.”

Cobb Library Communications Specialist Tom Brooks submitted the award nomination letter for Vision To Learn.

Read more about Vision to Learn and about the award, follow this link.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

“Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people.

“Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.”

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.