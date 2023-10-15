Lockheed Martin to webcast Q3 2023 earnings Oct 17

Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings results in a live conference call on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET. The call will be in “listen-only” mode.

According to the press release from the corporation, James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone Lee, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2023 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.

Third quarter 2023 results will be published prior to the market opening on the morning of the conference call.

The webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available by following this link.

For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

The company had previously declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $3.15 per share, payable on December 29 to shareholders of record as of the close of business day on December 1.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.