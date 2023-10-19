Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, October 19, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible in northwest Georgia tonight. Nonetheless, severe weather is not expected.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Low around 54. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 p.m, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temparature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 19, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 73 88 in 2016 50 in 1989 Min Temperature M 54 66 in 2016 35 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 63.5 77.0 in 2016 43.5 in 1989 Precipitation M 0.11 2.03 in 2004 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 3 21 in 1989 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 2 12 in 2016 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.7 76.5 83.0 in 1941 66.6 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 56.6 57.3 65.3 in 1879 47.2 in 1978 Avg Temperature 65.7 66.9 73.4 in 2018 58.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 1.41 2.04 9.78 in 1995 0.00 in 1987 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 48 35 132 in 1977 0 in 1960 Total CDD (base 65) 65 72 173 in 2018 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.9 76.1 78.7 in 2019 69.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.4 57.0 59.9 in 2019 51.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.6 66.5 69.3 in 2019 61.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 34.98 40.64 59.42 in 1912 0.47 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 48 40 150 in 1888 4 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2180 2022 2626 in 2019 32 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”