Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, November 11, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and patchy fog skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 11, 2023, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Veterans Day

Rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 11, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 78 in 2020 40 in 1968 Min Temperature M 45 70 in 2020 24 in 1913 Avg Temperature M 55.3 74.0 in 2020 33.0 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.13 2.49 in 1947 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 10 32 in 1894 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 0 9 in 2020 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.0 67.1 75.8 in 2022 54.7 in 1991 Avg Min Temperature 46.9 46.8 59.6 in 2022 31.5 in 1976 Avg Temperature 59.0 57.0 67.7 in 2022 45.0 in 1991 Total Precipitation 0.05 1.44 6.93 in 2015 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 66 96 217 in 1991 7 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 8 7 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.6 75.6 78.0 in 2016 67.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.8 56.4 59.1 in 2019 49.5 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.2 66.0 68.5 in 2019 58.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.40 43.32 62.73 in 1929 2.04 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 134 199 495 in 1976 56 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2045 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”