Former Cobb parks directors Eddie Canon and Jimmy Gisi inducted into GRPA Hall of Fame

[Photo from Cobb County website: Eddie Canon (second from left) and Jimmy Gisi (third from left)]

Eddie Canon and Jimmy Gisi are well-known among advocates for Cobb County’s parks. As past directors of Cobb PARKS they led the creation and expansion of parks across the county.

They recently received statewide recognition for their work.

The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) jointly inducted the two into the association’s Hall of Fame.

GPRA describes its mission as the “Support and Promotion of Recreation and Park Agencies within the state of Georgia while encouraging Healthy Lifestyles for our citizens.”

While talking about the recreation programs at Cobb PARKS during the ceremony, Gisi said, “For many children in these programs, this is their only solace, the only good thing in their lives. Relish in that, make them feel appreciated, and help them enjoy their experiences.”

Gisi is now the Cobb County Deputy County Manager. Canon retired from Cobb and went on to become parks director in Bulloch County, Georgia.

About Cobb PARKS

Cobb PARKS was created in 1966, and at that time was called the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department.

Its scope of activity was later expanded to include the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department.

Cobb PARKS has three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services.

On its webpage, Cobb PARKS describes its areas of responsibility as follows:

“Cobb PARKS manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks, that encompass over 6,000 acres. As the primary provider of leisure services and facilities within the county, the department provides a wide range of athletic, artistic, therapeutic and educational services.

“Specialized facilities include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses and the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park.

“The department also operates the Miller Park Event Center as a premier rental facility for special events.

“The department also serves as a resource for more than 70 of the County’s volunteer groups, assisting them in areas such as park use scheduling, incorporation, by-laws and technical expertise.”

Management

The current management of Cobb PARKS includes:

Position Email Phone Director Michael Brantley (770) 528-8800 Services Division Manager Mario Henson (770) 528-8806 Operations Division Manager Derrell Walker (770) 528-8827 Business Manager Melanie Johnson (770) 528-8834 Human Resources Dept. Rep. Elizabeth Hansard (770) 528-8815