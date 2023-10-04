Football, movies, music and more: the Battery Atlanta releases its October schedule

The Battery (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

The Battery Atlanta released its schedule for the beginning of the fall season. Events include Friday movie nights, an escape room, College and Pro football watch on a huge screen, and lots of live music.

The following calendar of events are reprinted from a press release distributed by The Battery Atlanta, and cover the month of October.

Outdoor Activities: Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente Monday, Oct. 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the Plaza Green Guests will stress less and stretch more at the outdoor yoga classes presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to help release tension and relax. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Guests can register here. The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by Wellstar A brisk walk curbs cravings, reduces stress and offers a healthy way to catch up with friends and family! Adults and kids are encouraged to get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus. Xfinity Movie Series Fridays on the Plaza Green Family and friends will gather on the Plaza Green and cozy up for a movie night every Friday this October. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating for the free movie showings, presented by Xfinity. · “Kung Fu Panda” Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. · “Pitch Perfect” Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. · “Shrek” Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Events & Promotions: Escape Room Open House at The Escape Game Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. An exciting array of activities and surprises awaits at The Escape Game for a free Open House where patrons will receive door prizes, light refreshments and an exclusive sneak peek of upcoming games and mind-bending puzzles. Guests in attendance can become eligible to receive discounts and have a chance to win a free private experience. College Football Game Watch Every Saturday in October Fans are invited to cheer on their favorite teams at Live! at The Battery Atlanta this college football season and watch the games on the biggest screen in the Southeast. Attendees can delight in a huge selection of game day food and beverages including nachos, mouth-watering burgers and $30 Coors Light buckets at the ultimate college football destination, presented by Miller Lite. Professional Football Game Watch Every Thursday – Sunday In the heart of Atlanta, Live! at The Battery Atlanta boasts the Southeast’s largest 32-foot screen and an electrifying atmosphere that rivals being at the game itself. Visitors have a selection of savory game day classics to choose from including towering nachos, delectable burgers and more! Park Bench Postgame Events: Park Bench welcomes fans to keep the night rocking and rolling with live music – showtimes are at 10 p.m. (or immediately following the conclusion of game). · Rockin’ Piano: Oct. 6, 13 · Park Bench DJ: Oct. 8, 10, 15, 18, 22 and 29 · Karaoke Night!: Oct. 4, 5, 11, 25 and 26 · Dueling Pianos show!: Oct. 7, 14, 16, 21, 24, 28 and 31 · Lawson & Fletcher: Oct. 9 · Velvet City Sound: Oct. 17 and 30 · 8 Second Ride: Oct. 19 · 90 Proof Band: Oct. 20 and 27 · Josh Courson Band: Oct. 23 Coca-Cola Roxy Events: The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a diverse collection of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of talents to the stage for fans to discover. All venue information can be found here. · Kim Petras: Feed the Beast Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. · 10CM: Just 10CM Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. · Ashnikko: Weedkiller Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. · Three Days Grace and Chevelle Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. · Manuel Turizo Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. · Motionless in White Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. · Reneé Rapp: Snow Hard Feelings Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. · Alejandro Fernández Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 p.m. · The Band Camino Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. · Thundercat: In Yo Girl’s City Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. · The Bald & The Beautiful Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. · Karan Aujla: Making Memories Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

Advertisement

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway. The Battery serves as a downtown for the Cumberland area, and includes retail, entertainment venues, and extensive multi-family residential.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson.